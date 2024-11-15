Vikrant Massey, who has been busy promoting his upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report' starring Riddhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna, has stirred up some major controversies over the last couple of days. His comment on the safety of Muslims in India and how the country is the "most livable" in current times was not very well received by the audience. However, a snippet from the same interview has been going viral where he talks about how diverse his family is and how much they respect every religion.

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra for his podcast, Unplugged, while talking about how he was trolled for touching his wife's feet and people were surprised why he was following a predominantly Hindu ritual, Vikrant spoke about how comfortable he and his family have been in celebrating interfaith customs and festivals.

The actor said, "My mother, born a Sikh, wore a bindi and stood beside us during Karwa Chauth. Since childhood, we've gone to temples, and Mata Rani pandals were a regular part of Navratri."

Vikrant spoke about how his father, who is Christian visits church twice a week, but at the same time routinely visits Vaishno Devi in Katra. He mentioned that it is very normal in his family to respect other religions. He added, "This is what India is about...It's part of our Hindustan, and yet people find it surprising. There's a temple in my home, and my son's name is Vardaan. This unity is the fabric of our nation."

The 12th Fail actor went on to mention, "My brother does Laxmi puja on the occasion of Diwali. His conversion (to Islam) is his personal choice. But we celebrate Diwali and Holi together here. On the occasion of Eid, we celebrate it at his place, having biryani. Today, that fulcrum is absent."

In the same interview, he had also said, "Things that I used to think was bad, they actually aren't bad, from my point of view. The things that I used to like about others, they aren't that good in reality. I am also a constantly evolving person. Today I feel it is not as bad. People say Hindus are in danger, I don't think they are in danger. People says Muslims are in danger, no one is in danger. Everything is going well."