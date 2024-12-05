After leaving his fans and followers shocked with the announcement of his retirement, Vikrant Massey has given them a breather by clarifying that he would go on a sabbatical. The actor took a u-turn from his retirement announcement which had left social media divided. The Criminal Justice actor has now said that he would be gone on a long break to focus on family and himself.

While many feel it could be a publicity gimmick, many have urged him to never leave the industry. Several celebs have sided with the actor and welcomed his decision while there are many who have expressed how heart-broken they are with the news.

Shatrughan Sinha reacts

Amid all this, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has also reacted to the update. Sinha said that the actors of today's generation are not insecure and don't believe in out-of-sight could lead to out-of-mind. "Aaj kal be bachche zyada samajhdaar hain (Today's kids are smart enough). They know where to stop and when to resume again. Unn mein insecurity nahin hai (They're not insecure). We thought, out of sight out of mind," he told Zoom in an interview.

Vikrant's Haseen Dilruba co-star, Harshvardhan Rane has also reacted to his sabbatical announcement. The actor said that he hopes it is a 'PR activity' forced on the actor by some filmmaker. He also recalled how even Aamir Khan had made a similar announcement but later joined the films back. He also said that the industry needs actors like Vikrant.

"He (Vikrant) is a man with a clear and centered thought process. I respect his work ethic and look up to his acting process on Haseen Dillruba's shoot. Hope he gets back to making films like Aamir Khan sir also did after making a similar announcement," Rane told Bollywood Bubble.

"These are great artistes and our country needs their presence in our cinema. I'm praying this is just some PR activity forced on him by some filmmaker," he added. 12th Fail actor Vikrant had taken to social media to share the news of his retirement.

Vikrant's announcement

"The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and everyone of you for your incredible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a husband, father and a son. And also as an actor," he wrote.

"So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted," he concluded.

Cleared the air

However, the actor later clarified his stance. "I'm not retiring... Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health is also acting up. People misread it," he told News18.