On Monday, Vikrant Massey sent shockwaves to fans and admirers with his retirement announcement.

Taking to social media, Vikrant penned a note, and he mentioned "Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. The last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted!"

As soon as Vikrant's retirement post went viral, fans expressed concern and flocked to his comment section out of curiosity. While some dubbed it as 'PR activity'.

But is Vikrant really quitting showbiz?

In his interview with News18, Showsha, Vikrant clarified the message, stating, "I'm not retiring... Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health is also acting up. People misread it."

The actor emphasized that his decision is rooted in self-care and a desire to reconnect with his personal life after years of intense work.

Vikrant's decision to prioritise his well-being was supported by his fellow industry mates.

Director Sanjay Gupta praised the move, saying, "It takes guts, resilience, and an insane amount of belief in yourself to do it."

Actress Dia Mirza also expressed her support, commenting, "Breaks are best."

Vikrant Massey is part of the much-anticipated Don 3, starring alongside Ranveer Singh.

He will next be seen in Zero Se Restart. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film Zero Se Restart is slated to release in theatres on December 13. The film was screened at IIFI Goa.