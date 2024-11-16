After the thundering Diwali weekend with two films Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again clashing at the box office, Ekta Kapoor's The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey released in theatres on November 12.

The film is set against the backdrop of the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. The film delves deep into one of India's most devastating tragedies. Apart from Vikrant Massey The Sabarmati Report also stars Riddhi Dogra, Raashii Khanna, and Barkha Singh in pivotal roles.

The film Sabarmati Report has received mixed reactions on social media. Some have lauded the premise of the film, while some have criticised the film.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say about the film

A user wrote, "This film left me shaken. It's unapologetically honest, revealing the manipulations and cover-ups of the Godhra incident. Vikrant Massey is brilliant—his portrayal of a journalist caught in a web of lies is unforgettable. It's a tough watch but an essential one. You won't leave the theatre the same."

Godhra: A train compartment was set on fire, doors were locked so that nobody could go out, 59 Hindus including 20 children were burnt aIive and hardly anyone talks about it, people talk about 2002 riots but forget the root cause of it.



I don't care who made the movie, who's… pic.twitter.com/lAAfPDv9sm — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) November 13, 2024

Another user mentioned, "Bringing the truth to light isn't easy. #TheSabarmatiReport does it with grace, honesty, and conviction."

#TheSabarmatiReportReview: This film left me shaken. It’s unapologetically honest, revealing the manipulations and cover-ups of the Godhra incident. Vikrant Massey is brilliant—his portrayal of a journalist caught in a web of lies is unforgettable. It’s a tough watch but an… — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) November 15, 2024

The third one said, "I just finished watching #TheSabarmatiReport, and I'm speechless. Honestly, If you think you know everything about Godhra Kand, think again! It's a powerful reminder that the truth is different from what we have been shown, told and fed."

The truth behind Godhra has never been told like this. It’s a film that cuts through the noise, revealing the truth behind one of India’s most tragic events. This is a must-see for anyone seeking the reality behind Godhra Kand #TheSabarmatiReportReview — Sourabh Bakshi (@SourabhBakshi_) November 15, 2024

The fourth one said, "Gripping first half. Slightly slower second half. Refreshing and fast-paced storytelling. The way the media tried to cover up the 2002 Godhra train burning, is obviously the central theme. How political agendas made victims suffer, is shown superbly."

#SabarmatiReport film review



End of Vikrant massey journey to stardom here he should have picked a script of heroism but he picked same thing like 12th fail after that fame



And film is sod bad?? — KOKI’S ANUJ (@CompleteAaryan) November 15, 2024

The fifth one mentioned, "Godhra: A train compartment was set on fire, doors were locked so that nobody could go out, 59 Hindus including 20 children were burnt alive and hardly anyone talks about it, people talk about the 2002 riots but forget the root cause of it. I don't care who made the movie, or who's acting in it... I'm just glad that finally #TheSabarmatiReport has been made... The truth must come out, this generation deserves to know about it. I hope they show things as it is..."

The next one wrote, "And individual posted, "#TheSabarmatiReport is real, raw and emotional.. you'll feel the agony, the pain and other countless feelings! Certain scenes will shake you up and some will leave you with goosebumps! This is not a movie to be missed. #TheSabarmatiReportReview".