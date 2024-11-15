Karan Johar's third season of dramatic reality show Fabulous Wives of Bollywood Wives is retitled Fabulous Wives vs. Bollywood Wives. The brand new season of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' received mixed responses from fans and critics.

The Bollywood wives are joined by three new faces: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Ranbir Kapoor's sister), Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha. The OG cast of Fabulous Life of Bollywood Lives talks about stars Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Soni, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

The season showcases the lives of high-profile wives from Delhi and Mumbai, as well as a battle between the two cities, be it their culture, sartorial choices, or handling situations.

Ever since the series was dropped, the debate between Delhi vs Mumbai refuses to die down. The OG cast of Fabulous Life of Bollywood Lives Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Soni, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh also feel that the Delhi wives were over the top and Mumbai wives are more subtle and settled.

However, amid the ongoing banter, it is Shalini Passi's popularity that has taken over the internet. The multi-talented artist and model is every favourite, and Karan Johar is leaving no stone unturned to tease the Bollywood wives.

Recently, Karan Johar shared a reel on his Instagram where he is seen poking Maheep and talking about Shalini Passi's popularity; he even asked her whether she is feeling threatened by people loving Shalini over Maheep.

In the clip, Maheep is casually sitting next to Karan on a couch, asking him why he's recording. Karan zooms in on a luxury bag next to Maheep and asks if it belongs to a season from 18 years ago. Maheep responds, "You gifted it to me, you as**ole."

Karan asks, "Shalini Passi is getting all the attention this season. Are you feeling threatened?"

Maheep says, "You're giving me a headache," to which Karan asks, "Is her popularity giving you a headache?" Maheep smiles, hides her face, and then shows him the middle finger.

Shalini also reacted to Karan's Reel with Maheep by sharing it on her Instagram Stories. She wrote along with it, "Love these two (heart emoji)."

Shalini posed with actor Suhana Khan and her Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives co-stars—Maheep, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam, and Seema Sajdeh. Interestingly, Shalini and Gauri Khan are BFF's.

Fans react

Netizens slammed Maheep for abusing and compared her to Shalini, stating that Shalini is decent and respectful, unlike her.

A user asked, "Why can't she talk normally why bad language? Of course, Shalini is amazing bcos of the way she respectfully talks to everyone."

Another mentioned, "I am surprised at how much Maheep Kapoor swears and says cuss words it's just SO IRRITATING and CHEAP. Wonder what has Shanaya learnt all these years."

About Shalini Passi

Shalini is an art collector and content creator married to businessman Sanjay Passi, who resides in South Delhi.

Recently, Shalini stormed out of an interview when the interviewer asked her if leaving the interview was a PR stunt or if was she genuinely offended by some comments, Shalini said, "We are not actors. We are real personalities. I don't think we need to do PR stunts like that. I just wanted to leave, so I left. Then I came back when I wanted to. Aapke paas koi aur kaam nahi hai baal ki khaal nikalne ke siva (You don't have anything else to do other than nitpicking)?"