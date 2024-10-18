Karan Johar is back with yet another season of Fabulous Wives of Bollywood Wives, now retitled Fabulous Wives vs. Bollywood Wives. You like it or hate it, you simply can't ignore the high price lives of Bollywood wives. The over-the-top dramatic season stays true to its name and in the third season, too nothing much has changed, apart from new entrants who are from Delhi. Fabulous Wives vs. Bollywood Wives is now Delhi vs Mumbai, along with the OG cast, the entrepreneurs from Delhi are also part of the show and are desperately seeking drama.

Fans who have watched the show and indulged in guilty pleasure were left unimpressed and called it 'old wine in a new bottle'.

The Bollywood wives are now joined by three new faces --Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Ranbir Kapoor's sister), Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha. The OG cast of Fabolous Life of Bollywood Lives talks about stars Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Soni, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

'Her fake accent, politeness:' Ranbir Kapoor makes cameo appearance, drops truth bomb on sister Riddhima Kapoor as she makes her debut with Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3

The series was dropped today and the first ecocide saw Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor giving shout-out to Riddhima Kapoor as she makes her debut on OTT.

Riddhima hasn't been part of Bollywood and this is her first stint on camera. And to everyone's surprise, her brother-actor Ranbir Kapoor shared a video message for Riddhima which was aired during the first episode of Fabulous Wives vs. Bollywood Wives

Riddhima's actor brother, Ranbir in the clip quizzed whether it's life or lives, he then adds, 'Third bhi ho gaya'. ( The third season is also done)?

Finally, Ranbir began his video message by saying, "F***! Riddhima is doing a reality series. It's not even dawned upon me. I don't know, I think I had mixed feelings about it. All her life, she looked down upon movies."

Hearing this, Riddhima was in denial of her brother Ranbir Kapoor's statement whereas Neetu agreed with her son.

Ranbir went on and shared "What's there to worry about? She is munphat,(Unabashed) she has no filters. Riddhima is going to really mess it up."

Ranbir explained, "She's somebody who will eventually just take it under the nose. You know? She's that person. She's a chhupa rustam (secretive). So, don't get taken by her politeness or her fake accent."

He concluded with a heart-warming that he will always root for Riddhima.

Ranbir's cute cameo was loved by the viewers and special media users were of the view that Ranbir's appearance is the only reason why they would sit through the first episode.