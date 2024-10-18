'Kjo's downfall came after he launched Alia Bhatt': Amid Jigra controversy Karan Johar celebrates 26 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; fans react

Filmmaker Karan Johar's debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocked 26 years on October 16. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh, and Johhny Lever among others.

Even after 26 years, cinephiles still love watching KKHH and the characters of Rahul, Tina and Anjali are still fresh in their minds. The trio's love angle as well as camaraderie takes 90's kids back in time.

Not just the characters and friendship resonated with the audiences. The film became a trendsetter in terms of fashion and hairstyles. Be it friendship bands, Anjali's hairstyle or Rahul's 'cool' chain and sweatshirts.

On Wednesday as the film completed 26 years, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kajol took us down memory lane and dropped a throwback reel and pictures from the set of KKHH.

Kjo's downfall came after Alia Bhatt: Amid Jigra controversy Karan Johar celebrates 26 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; Fans react

As soon as the pictures and video were dropped online, fans were on a nostalgic trip as they relived the good old memories of KKHH.

However, a section of netizens were unhappy with the current choice of films that he is directing, as they were of the view that lately Karan Johar's film have lost its charm. They even slammed Karan Johar for launching Alia Bhatt.

Jigra copy of Savi

Recently, Divya Khosla Kumar, wife of producer Bhushan Kumar, has publicly criticized Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt for their involvement in the recent film Jigra. The controversy began shortly after the release of Jigra, co-produced by Karan Johar and starring Alia Bhatt. Divya Khosla has accused the makers of Alia Bhatt starer Jigra as a copy of Savi.

For the unversed, Savi stars Divya Khosla, the actor slammed Alia Bhatt for plagiarism and manipulation of box office numbers.

Apart from Kajol and Karan, on October 17, actress Sana Saeed, who played the role of little Anjali, took to Instagram and penned a long note expressing her gratitude to the entire team.