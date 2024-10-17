Radhika Apte announces pregnancy; flaunts her baby bump in sensuous black outfit at BFI London Film Festival red carpet

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood actor Radhika Apte, as the actor along with her husband Benedict Taylor is expecting their first child.. Radhika Apte didn't announce officially but her latest appearance flaunting her baby bump confirmed the news.

Radhika Apte flaunted her baby bump at the screening of her film Sister Midnight at the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday (October 16). Radhika shared a series of pictures from her appearance on social media and wrote, "Sister Midnight UK Premier #lff2024."

Radhika shared a slew of pictures on her social media.

For the event, Radhika opted for a black, off-shoulder midi dress and wore her hair in a bun.

In 2012, Radhika Apte married British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor. The couple first met in 2011 when Radhika was in London for a dance sabbatical, and they began living together shortly after that. Their wedding was initially intimate, followed by an official ceremony in 2013.

Work front

Radhika Apte is known for her roles in Netflix's Sacred Games and various Bollywood films. Radhika Apte appeared in a cameo role in Merry Christmas. She is also set to star in the revenge thriller series Akka, alongside Keerthy Suresh, which is produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by debutante Dharmaraj Shetty.

About Sister Midnight

Sister Midnight is a genre-bending comedy that follows a misanthropic newlywed who uncovers her feral impulses, leading her into unexpected situations. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May of this year and is directed by Karan Kandhari.