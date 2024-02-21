Vikrant Massey has proved his mettle with solid performances one after the other. His latest release – 12th Fail – has made him sweep away all the awards this year. While Massey admits that a lot of his thoughts and value system is reflected in the kind of roles he chooses now, he also spoke about wanting the world to be a kinder place.

Vikrant on his brother's conversion to Islam

Vikrant added that he respects all the religions equally and has quite a secular family. He also revealed that his brother converted to Islam when he was just 17. The Criminal Justice actor revealed that his brother's name is Moeen and he converted to Islam at the age of 17. Massey further said that his family was supportive of his brother's decision and didn't question his judgement.

Mother is a Sikhni, father follows Christianity

Vikrant revealed that his mother is a Sikh and his father follows Christianity. He further added that his father goes to the church twice a week and follows the religion. He also revealed that after his brother converted to Islam many of his relatives and neighbours questioned his father on the same. However, his father took a firm stand for his son and stood by him.

In the same interview on Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant revealed that when he was at the peak of his career, earning Rs 35 lakh a month, he decided to quit television. It was at the age of around 24-25, after witnessing many successes that he decided to start from scratch in the world of big screen. He also revealed that it took him just two years to exhaust all his savings and then he began taking pocket money from his wife, Sheetal, to go to the auditions.