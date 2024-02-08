Congratulations are in order for actor-couple Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur as the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy on Wednesday. The couple took to social media and announced the arrival of their baby boy on Instagram

Vikrant and Sheetal in a joint statement wrote, "For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant."

Celebs and Netizens shower love

As soon as Vikrant dropped the news of embracing fatherhood. Celebs and fans flocked to his social media comments section and congratulated him. A section of netizens also blessed the newborn.

Vikrant's 12th Fail co-star Medha Shankr wrote, "Congratulations, you guys".

Raashii Khanna wrote, "Congratulations Masseys'".

Celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan, Rasika Duggal, Kriti Kharbanda, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tahira Kashyap and others also congratulated the couple.

In September last year, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announced they were expecting their first child. The couple shared the news on Instagram. Sharing a wedding picture, the couple wrote, "New beginnings. We are expecting. Baby coming 2024."

A few months ago, Sheetal Thakur shared pictures from her baby shower ceremony. In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal can be seen having a blast with their family members. They can be seen playing games as well. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Sheetal wrote, "Life's about to get a whole lot cuter. Snippets from my baby shower #hatchingso".

The couple met on sets of Broken But Beautiful and got married in 2022.

This year 2023 and 2024 has been phenomenal for Vikrant Massey, the actor is also beaming with joy after the arrival of his son, but his film 12th Fail has garnered great reviews from audience and critics alike. The film also stars Medha Shankar. The film is based on a book by Anurag Pathak, 12th Fail.

Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone heaped praise on Vikrant's performance. His portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Sharma won him his first Filmfare award in the Best Actor (Critics) category.

Work front

Vikrant Massey is best known for his roles in films such as Haseen Dilruba, Chhapak and Gaslight.

Vikrant is all set to star in The Sabarmati Report along with Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. Ranjan Chandel will helm the project from a story penned by Aseem Arrora. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the upcoming film is a Vikir Films production. It will hit the screens on May 3.