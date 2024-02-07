Bigg Boss 17 ended last month, with Munawar being the winner of the show. The stand-up comedian took home the trophy, a swanky car, and Rs 50 lakhs. Ever since Bigg Boss ended, the contestants have been throwing parties for their friends. Last week, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain threw a bash for their friends, which was even attended by Orry.

On Tuesday evening, first runner-up Abhishek Kumar hosted a party in Mumbai, which was attended by Munawar, Mannara, Ayesha Khan, Orry, and Neil Bhatt among others.

Pictures and videos of the party have been doing the rounds on social media.

Mannara Chopra, who was one of the finalists, hugged and greeted her friend Munawar Faruqui at the party. Abhishek and Munawar also hugged each other, and fans can't stop gushing over their bro-bonding.

After Munawar was declared the winner by Salman Khan, the standup comedian walked up to Abhishek and shared his trophy, and his gesture was lauded by fans.

At the party, Ayesha refused to speak about Munawar when the media asked him if she would like to work with him.

Mannara and Abhishek shared the poster for their upcoming song.

After wrapping up Bigg Boss, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra have been working on a music video together, and the stills from the sets have already been shared online.

Who wore what?

Mannara arrived in a red dress, while Abhishek opted for a black suit. Munawar and Orry slayed in casual outfits.

Orry danced his heart out at the party

At Abhishek Kumar's party, Orry was seen dancing 'Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe' song. While Orry lived his life as a liver as he rightly says, he was also seen capturing the crowd with his phone as he danced on the table. The crowd cheered for him.

Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar were captured laughing, hugging, and giggling as they reunited at the gathering. Fans wanted to see them in a project soon.

One of the clip shows, Ayesha and Munawar greeting each other. They didn't go close to each other but just signed each other hello.

Abhishek tells the media to get drunk and enjoy themselves

Meanwhile, Abhishek got emotional while addressing the media. He first thanked the media and fans for being there for him through thick and thin. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who voted for him.

Before signing off Abhishek said, "Dare rakhe hue hai.. Daru peeke jao..Roti Khake jaoo.. (There is an abundance of alcohol, drink and go..)

A user said, "Daru pila raha hai Media ko.." ( He is telling the media to get drunk...)

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who worked with Abhishek Kumar on Udaariyaan, also made their presence felt.

Sunny Arya, Arun Mashetty, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and several other Bigg Boss 17 contestants were missing at this party.

The main Bigg Boss 17 party is on February 9, 2024.