Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal's Sector 36 is here. The film, directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury is based on the real-life Nithari killings. Vikrant Massey plays the lead role while Deepak Dobriyal plays the role of Inspector in it. The series is an intense watch as it revolves around the real-life killings, disappearance, rape, cannibalism and murder of women and children.

Nithari killings

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film has landed on Netflix. One can watch the film on the OTT giant as it released on September 14. The film is an adaptation of the real life crimes committed in the home of Moninder Singh Pandher, a wealthy businessman. Both Moninder and his servant, Surinder Koli were awarded death penalty which was later overturned.

However, back in 2023, the Allahabad High Court acquitted Moninder Singh Pandher and Surinder Koli of all charges due to lack of evidence. Vikrant Massey who plays a very disturbing character in the film has said that in future he would try to stay away from such roles.

Why Vikrant won't do such roles

"When I shot for the film, my son wasn't born. And I saw the film just 1 ½ months ago. The film now has a different impact because of my son Vardaan. We are professional enough to keep our work and personal life separate. And every year, I work on a film which messes up my emotional and mental health! And now, the process is to stay away from such films," he said in an interview.

He added, "Nowadays, thanks to my son, I am watching a lot of cartoons. Cartoons dekhne ka bhi nazariya badal gaya hai. This is because you realize that even cartoon shows have a subtext. I guess once we evolve, we see things from a different lens."