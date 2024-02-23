Vikrant Massey has landed himself in hot waters. The 12th Fail actor, who is basking in the glory of the film's success, recently came under fire for his tweet with respect to Ram-Sita back in 2018. The tweet was massively called out for 'hurting' religious sentiments. Vikrant has not only deleted the tweet but also issued a clarification and apology over it.

What was the tweet

The 2018 tweet made in connection to the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir, also depicted Goddess Sita and Lord Ram. Vikrant had shared the satire from a newspaper clipping. The old tweet gained momentum after Vikrant recently spoke about believing in all faiths and religions.

What Vikrant shared

Since then the Criminal Justice actor has apologised for the tweet, deleted it. And has also issued a statement owing up to it. "In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I'd like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper," he wrote.

In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words:



It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community.



But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could… — Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) February 20, 2024

Vikrant further added, "And I'd with utmost humility like to apologise to each and everyone who has been hurt. As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine. Regards."

Vikrant's latest interview

In his latest chat on Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant spoke about his brother converting to Islam at the age of 17 and his family accepting it. He also spoke about his mother being a Sikhni and his father being a church going Christian.