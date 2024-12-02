Vikrant Massey has announced his retirement from the Hindi film industry. The actor who has delivered some of the most path breaking and unconventional films in the last few decades; has decided to call it quits. Vikrant took to social media to share the news with the world and it has certainly left everyone shocked.

The Sabarmati Report actor took to social media to share the news. Vikrant thanked everyone for supporting him the last few years. The actor added how he now wants to go back to being a father, son and husband. He mentioned that he would be seen on the big screen one last time in 2025.

The retirement announcement

"Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time," he wrote in an emotional post.

"Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a year of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted," he further added.

Celebs react

"I hear you, I see you, I feel you. Congrats on finding and surrendering to purpose and dharma. More power to you. You are an inspiration @vikrantmassey," Sapna Pabbi wrote.

Raashii Khanna commented, "What? No!"

Dia Mirza also took to the comments section and commented, "Breaks are best you'll be even more amazing on the other side."

Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor wasn't ready to accept the news and wrote, "What????? Sonu!! No you are one of the very few real actors we have left!!!!!!"