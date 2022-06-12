Kamal Haasan's record-breaking Vikram is all set to dethrone the five-year Baahubali record in Tamil Nadu. The Rajamouli-directorial grabbed a total of Rs 155 crores at the TN box office. By this weekend, Vikram is inching a whopping Rs 130 crore and trade pundits are expecting the film to take over Baahubali 2 by Wednesday. Meanwhile, at the worldwide Box office, the film is inching towards Rs 300 crores. The film is now the third-highest grosser of 2022 behind Valimai and KGF Chapter 2.

Absolute joy,celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you! pic.twitter.com/0ovPFK20r4 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 12, 2022

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi threw a success bash to Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj at his residence to celebrate the record-breaking moment. Bollywood star Salman Khan too joined the bash. An overwhelmed Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Absolute joy, celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night. What an intense & thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More Power to you!"

On the first day, the movie collected Rs 23.2 crore, thereby becoming the third biggest opener of 2022 in Kollywood. On its second day, Vikram collected Rs 20 crore. As per trade reports, the movie collected around Rs 109 crore from the domestic box office in three days. An overwhelmed Kamal also presents a luxury Lexus car to the director as a token of appreciation.

The film has an ensemble star cast that includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Chemban Vinod, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan are also part of the cast. Produced by Raajkamal Films banner and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the technical crew includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Kamal Haasan plays the role of an ex-raw agent Vikram, which also has a nostalgic connection to his 1986 film. The actor has already revealed that the title is a homage to his 1986 film. Fahadh Faasil plays Amar, a private investigator and Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist Santhanam. Suriya's character Rolex has indeed paved the way for a sequel where Kamal will embrace a journey to hunt down Rolex.