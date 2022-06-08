Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot in a closed fire ceremony at a private resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9, Thursday. The ceremony will be strictly private with the presence of family and close friends. The couple will also host a grand reception party for the film fraternity in the same venue. Meanwhile, here are a few interesting updates on the wedding.

Nayan's Jawan costar Shahrukh Khan along with director Atlee is likely to attend the event, according to reports.

the editing invitation of Nayan and Wikki's wedding



the most awaited wedding is now just one day away!!!



Namma Thalaiviku kalayanam



extremely excited to see all the wedding pictures #Nayanthara #VigneshShivan #Nayantharawedding #LadySuperStar

A sangeet will be held at the resort with music and dance on Wednesday.

The invitation has specified a dress code for the wedding. Guests will be seen in ethnic pastels for the grand event.

Initially, the couple had plans to tie the knot in Tirupati. However, due to security and logistics issues, the venue has been changed to Chennai.

A secret code has been provided to the guests in their invitation and entry will be permitted after showing the code.

Security has been beefed up at the private resort following the event.

According to reports, Netflix has brought streaming rights to the event. The OTT giants will shoot the entire event and will be later streamed on their platform as a documentary. The couple came under the radar after the news spread like wildfire. An official update is expected.

Many celebrities Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Vijay, Suriya, Karthi, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi and others are likely to grace the occasion.

At a recently held press conference, the Vignesh said, "Like how your blessings have been there for me professionally, I needed those for my personal life as well. I am moving on to the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I am getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. It is going to be an intimate event at Mahabalipuram with family and close friends. Initially, we planned to get married at Tirupathi temple, but due to logistics issues that didn't happen. After the marriage, in the afternoon, we will share our pictures with you all. On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and I will meet you (media) all and we will have lunch together."

The couple met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Daan and has been dating for more than seven years.