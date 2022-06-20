Kamal Haasan is on cloud nine as his recent release Vikram is breaking one record after another. The film has clocked in Rs 300 crores worldwide. Interestingly, the action thriller also dethroned the five-year Baahubali record in Tamil Nadu. The Rajamouli-directorial grabbed a total of Rs 155 crores at the TN box office. On the first day, the movie collected Rs 23.2 crore, thereby becoming the third biggest opener of 2022 in Kollywood.

On its second day, Vikram collected Rs 20 crore. As per trade reports, the movie collected around Rs 109 crore from the domestic box office in three days. Film writer Sreedhar Pilla wrote, "It can be confirmed that Vikram has broken all existing box-office records in #TamilNadu as it grosses ₹155Cr (share ₹80Cr approx) in 17 days & crosses the 5-year old record of #Baahubali2 (₹152Cr)! #VikramAllTimeRecord #KamalHaasan."

Confirming the news, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "#Vikram is not only an INDUSTRY HIT but also one of the most profitable movies in Tamil Cinema. In all Southern states and Overseas, it is doing phenomenal business even in 3rd week with houseful shows which is very rare. 17 days Total TN gross 160+ crore."

#Vikram WW Box Office



Marching towards ₹300 cr mark.



Week 1 - ₹ 201.23 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 13.47 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 17.18 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 21.35 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 7.63 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 7.40 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 7.15 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 7.81 cr

Total - ₹ 283.22 cr



DREAM RUN continues. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 17, 2022

The film has an ensemble star cast that includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Chemban Vinod, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan are also part of the cast. Produced by Raajkamal Films banner and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the technical crew includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj and composer Anirudh Ravichander. Kamal Haasan plays the role of an ex-raw agent Vikram, which also has a nostalgic connection to his 1986 film.

The actor has already revealed that the title is a homage to his 1986 film. Fahadh Faasil plays Amar, a private investigator and Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist Santhanam. Suriya's character Rolex has indeed paved the way for a sequel where Kamal will embrace a journey to hunt down Rolex.