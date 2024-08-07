Chiyaan Vikram is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. The actor has portrayed various impeccable roles in his career which includes movies like I, Pithamagan, Anniyan, and Deiva Thirumagal.

Vikram is currently awaiting the release of his new movie Thangaalan, which is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker PA Ranjith.

PA Ranjith talks about Vikram's dedication

The audio launch of Thangalaan was carried out in a grand manner in Chennai recently. During the event, PA Ranjith talked about Vikram's hard work and his dedication towards his profession.

PA Ranjith revealed that Vikram faced several challenges while shooting this movie. According to the director, Vikram sustained a rib injury while filming an intense action sequence.

However, the actor completed the scene without any disruption, as he did not want to make the entire crew wait until he became normal.

PA Ranjith also noted that Thangaalan will be a good movie, and it will offer a treat to the audiences.

Thangalaan: All you need to know

Thangalaan is expected to be a high-voltage action-adventure flick. According to reports, the film will narrate the story of Thangalaan, a fierce tribal leader during the British Raj, who sets out to stop Aarathi, an apparent sorceress.

The film was officially announced in 2021, and it nearly took three years to complete its shooting.

Apart from Vikram, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, Vettai Muthukumar, Krish Hassan, Arjun Anbudan and Sampath Ram in other crucial roles.

A Kishore Kumar has handled the cinematography of the film, while hit maker GV Prakash Kumar has scored the music.

The film is jointly produced by Studio Green, Neelam Productions and Jio Studios.

Thangalaan will hit the big screens on August 15.