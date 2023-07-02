Sankranti is undoubtedly the time movie buffs wait for. A bunch of the most-awaited releases of the entire year hit the screens during this festive season, increasing the hype with each passing day. Not just for the Telugu audiences, but it is same for the Tamil audiences as well. Along with the Telugu films, many Tamil films also hit the screens during this festival. Just like every year, Sankranti of 2024 is also going to have a jam-packed Sankranti.

Looking at the current scenario, there is already a substantial waiting list for Sankranthi next year. It has been announced that Prabhas's Project K will grace the screens on January 12, 2024. Additionally, today it was confirmed that Prashanth Varma's Hanuman will also be released on the same day.

Dil Raju is planning to simultaneously release the Vijay Deverakonda-Parasuram movie. Ravi Teja's Eagle has also secured a spot for the Sankranthi release. Chiranjeevi's upcoming project with Kalyana Krishna is also targeting a release during the same season.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Karam, which has been in the headlines for the past few months is also going to release on Sankranti until and unless the shooting does not get completed. As per the latest update and the back to back tight schedules that are currently placed, the film is likely to hit the screens on Sankranti.

Nani's next movie is scheduled for a Christmas release, but if there are any delays, it may arrive during the Sankranthi period. At present, these are the films vying for the Sankranthi race. As time approaches, we will have to observe the number of films competing and those choosing to withdraw from the race.

But besides these Telugu films, films like Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, Thangalaan starring Vikram, Kanguva starring Suriya Shivakumar and a couple of other Tamil films are also slated for Pongal 2024 release.