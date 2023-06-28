Pawan Kalyan, who is currently busy with his election campaign has four films lined up for release. He has BRO, OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagath Singh in his kitty and each film is in different stages of production. OG is the most awaited one of all the four.

OG Is being directed by Sujeeth who made Saaho with Prabhas. He is back in the director's seat after 5 long years and expectations on this one are high for various reasons. The makers recently announced that Tamil actors Arjun Das, Harish Uthhaman, and Shriya Reddy are part of the film. Even the leading lady Priyanka Arul Mohan is also a Tamil actress.

On a major note, most of the actors in the film are from the Tamil film industry and this shows how much the makers are banking on the fact that Tamil actors are going to attract audiences to the theatres, keeping their track record in mind.

These actors are versatile and have been part of many amazing films at the box office. Releasing OG in other languages, especially in the South, would be easy if they have them on board. Also, the makers, with a proper strategy, are making these actors write on social media about how excited they are to be part of OG, the story and working with Pawan Kalyan. The film has Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Arjun Das, who happened to watch a few rushes of OG recently, even shared that he was blown away by the visuals and Pawan Kalyan's screen presence, calling it a genuine 'fire storm.' Both Sriya Reddy and Emraan Hashmi to have mentioned how they've fallen in love with OG's script right during the narration.

With the completion of its latest schedule in Hyderabad, the team has wrapped up 50% of the film's shoot. "Action, Epicness & Drama...A very productive three Schedules Done & Dusted. #OG Completes 50% of the shoot. Exciting weeks ahead. #FireStormIsComing #TheyCallHimOG," DVV Entertainment shared the news on social media on Wednesday. The entire cast and crew of team OG are all smiles with the completion of the schedule.