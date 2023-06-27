Actress Pooja Hegde is currently wrapped under a sheet of controversies. There have been rumours about the actress asked to leave the project but it is she who chose to quit. It is said that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are unhappy with her performance in the film. A few days ago, speculations were rife about Pooja Hegde being part of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh. But now, it is clear that she is not part of that film too.

As per the latest news, Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh were shocked by the remuneration Pooja quoted for the film. As per the rumours, the actress asked for Rs 4 crores as remuneration but the makers are not ready to pay her that much especially keeping her thread of back-to-back flops in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films.

With Rs 4 crores, the makers would be getting small-time heroines for two of their films and can even manage to get special numbers as well. They chose to look for heroines who are in demand and have a huge following as well.

Pooja was even considered to play the leading lady in Vijay Deverakona and Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana, which got shelved. When Vijay chose to have her as the heroine in his next with Parasuram, Mrunal Thakur was roped in. So Pooja Hegde lost three films to date.

Radhe Shyam, Beast, Kisi Ka Bhaai Kisi Ki Jaan... are back-to-back flops of Pooja Hegde and looks like filmmakers are not ready to have her even after her films have been doing badly but still demand huge fees.

Also, officially, and as per our knowledge, Pooja has no other film in her kitty right now. More details on her next projects are awaited.