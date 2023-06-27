Samantha, who conquered the Telugu film industry one or two or three years ago, is now nowhere to be seen or heard. Currently, she is acting in a movie called Khushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda with director Siva Nirvana. It is quite surprising that apart from this, she has no other Telugu film at present in Tollywood.

Samantha is completely focused on Bollywood. She has earned a good name in the South and is now signing films in a row in Bollywood. Samantha, who made her debut in Bollywood with the web series The Family Man, is currently acting in the web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan. Samantha is travelling all over the world for the shooting of this series. It is as if she entered Hollywood with this project. Apart from this film, she has also signed two films with Yash Raj Films in Bollywood.

As you have observed, there is no announcement of another Telugu movie related to her lately. News about Pooja Hegde quitting Mahesh Babu's Guntur Karam movie has been doing rounds on the internet and that means the makers are looking for another heroine. Pooja is out of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is being made by Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar. Though both films need heroines, none of them is said to have approached Samantha.

In other words, many directors, producers and heroes are waiting to rope in someone who is a nice performer. But, surprisingly, none of them approached Samantha. No one understands why the heroes who once thought Samantha's movie would be a hit are now not taking her name.

But here is another loophole. Also, reports suggest that Samantha wants to stay away from such roles. The actress was last seen in Yashoda and Shaakuntalam and both films did not work well at the box office. Looks like the result of these films have affected the perspective of heroes towards Samantha.