Megastar Chiranjeevi, who scored a decent hit with his last outing Waltair Veerayya, has surprised fans by signing on to the fantasy film which is said to have been titled Mulloka Veerudu. The movie will be directed by Mallidi Vasishta, who bagged a blockbuster with his last socio-fantasy film 'Bimbisara' starring Kalyan Ram.

Though many stated that the director would soon start a sequel to Bimbisara, Vasishta has surprised everyone by planning his next with Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that this fantasy film is going to have engaging aspects and one among them is that the film will star up to 12 celestial beauties. Hence, it is heard that the filmmakers are in search of twelve notable actresses to portray these 12 roles.

However, roping 12 popular actresses to fulfil these roles may be a big burden to producers as the budget will increase a lot. So, it is said that producers may cast new faces rather than increase the budget by casting popular actresses.

Furthermore, Chiranjeevi has just listened to the basic storyline and still, he has to give his final approval to the entire story. More details about the same are said to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently enjoying the arrival of his fifth granddaughter. He will next be seen in Bhola Shankar which is directed by Meher Ramesh. The film is a Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam and has Tamannaah Bhatia playing the leading lady. Keerthy Suresh is playing his sister in this film which will hit the screens on August 11.

He is also doing a film with director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and it will be produced by his daughter Sushmita Konidela. The film is likely to go on floors after Chiranjeevi wraps up the shoot of Bhola Shankar.