Remuneration is something that actors keep increasing with each film. It is their market, number of hits, seniority and popularity that decides their remuneration. But even if the film flops, there will still be an increase. This is what is currently happening in the industry.

But do you know that once upon a time, actors were not allowed to increase their fees so frequently? Well, let us see who was the first Indian actor to have received a remuneration of Rs 1 crore. Neither Amitabh Bachchan not Rajinikanth...The first Indian actor to demand and receive a remuneration of 1 crore rupees was none other than the Tollywood superstar, Chiranjeevi.

In September 1992, amidst a time when actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth were cautious about quoting high prices, Chiranjeevi broke the ice. His demand for a hefty paycheck of almost 1.25 crores for the Telugu film "Aapadbandhavudu" created headlines and made him the first Indian actor to reach such a milestone.

Directed by K Viswanath and featuring Meenakshi Seshadri as the female lead, "Aapadbandhavudu" was released later that year and became a massive blockbuster. This film marked the third collaboration between Chiranjeevi and the director after their successful movies "Shubhalekha" and "Swayam Krushi."

Chiranjeevi's remuneration of 1 crore for "Aapadbandhavudu" surpassed the earnings of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, who was charging around 85-90 lakh per film at the time. Subsequently, Kamal Haasan also joined the 1 crore club a few months later, setting a new benchmark in the industry. However, Amitabh Bachchan returned to acting in 1995 after a brief hiatus and began charging a crore per film as well.

In the present day, Chiranjeevi continues to be a prominent figure in the industry. While he charged around 48 to 50 crores for his recent film "Waltair Veerayya," released during Sankranti this year.

Chiranjeevi's contribution to the film industry and his groundbreaking remuneration demands have solidified his status as a revered and influential figure, inspiring future generations of actors.