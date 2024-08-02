The monsoon season is perfect for binge-watching movies and August 2024 has a lineup of exciting South Indian films hitting the theaters. Here's a list of ten must-watch movies set to release this month.

1. Boat

- Release Date: August 2

- Synopsis: Yogi Babu stars in this Tamil period survival drama. The story follows ten passengers on a boat that begins to sink highlighting their struggle to survive.

2. Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan

- Release Date: August 2

- Synopsis: Starring Vijay Antony and Megha Akash, this Tamil film directed by Vijay Milton is a love story filled with challenges. It tells the tale of a secret agent who helps a woman in debt.

3. Jama

- Release Date: August 2

- Synopsis: Pari Elavazhagan makes his directorial debut with this film. The cast includes Ammu Abhirami, Chetan and Sri Krishna Dayal. Ilaiyaraja has composed the music for this promising movie.

4. Andhagan

- Release Date: August 9

- Synopsis: This Tamil remake of the Hindi film "Andhadhun" stars Prashanth as a blind pianist who witnesses a murder. Directed by Thiagarajan, the film also features Simran, Priya Anand, Karthik and Yogi Babu.

5. Thangalaan

- Release Date: August 15

- Synopsis: Directed by Pa Ranjith, this historical fantasy film stars Vikram as a tribal leader during the British Raj. The movie has created a lot of buzz with its intriguing first look.

6. Mr Bachchan

- Release Date: August 15

- Synopsis: Ravi Teja stars in this film directed by Harish Shankar based on a real-life income tax raid. The movie also features Bhagyashri Borshe in a significant role.

7. Double iSmart

- Release Date: August 15

- Synopsis: This sequel to the 2019 film "iSmart Shankar" is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Starring Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar, Bani J and Sayaji Shinde it promises to be a high-octane action film.

8. Bromance

- Release Date: August 3

- Synopsis: Directed by Arun D Jose, this family entertainer stars Sangeeth Prathap, Arjun Ashokan and Mathew Thomas. It promises to deliver a rollercoaster of emotions.

9. Raghuthatha

- Release Date: August 15

- Synopsis: Keerthy Suresh leads this comedy-drama directed by S Kumar. The film follows a young girl navigating the conflicts between principle and patriarchy.

10. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

- Release Date: August 29

- Synopsis: This Telugu action thriller marks Nani's 31st film and is directed by Vivek Athreya. The film stars Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah and Aditi Balan.