 The monsoon season is perfect for binge-watching movies and August 2024 has a lineup of exciting South Indian films hitting the theaters. Here's a list of ten must-watch movies set to release this month.

1. Boat
- Release Date: August 2
- Synopsis: Yogi Babu stars in this Tamil period survival drama. The story follows ten passengers on a boat that begins to sink highlighting their struggle to survive.

2. Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan
- Release Date: August 2
- Synopsis: Starring Vijay Antony and Megha Akash, this Tamil film directed by Vijay Milton is a love story filled with challenges. It tells the tale of a secret agent who helps a woman in debt.

3. Jama
- Release Date: August 2
- Synopsis: Pari Elavazhagan makes his directorial debut with this film. The cast includes Ammu Abhirami, Chetan and Sri Krishna Dayal. Ilaiyaraja has composed the music for this promising movie.

Andhagan

 4. Andhagan
- Release Date: August 9
- Synopsis: This Tamil remake of the Hindi film "Andhadhun" stars Prashanth as a blind pianist who witnesses a murder. Directed by Thiagarajan, the film also features Simran, Priya Anand, Karthik and Yogi Babu.

Thangalaan

 5. Thangalaan
- Release Date: August 15
- Synopsis: Directed by Pa Ranjith, this historical fantasy film stars Vikram as a tribal leader during the British Raj. The movie has created a lot of buzz with its intriguing first look.

Mr Bachchan

 6. Mr Bachchan
- Release Date: August 15
- Synopsis: Ravi Teja stars in this film directed by Harish Shankar based on a real-life income tax raid. The movie also features Bhagyashri Borshe in a significant role.

Double iSmart

 7. Double iSmart
- Release Date: August 15
- Synopsis: This sequel to the 2019 film "iSmart Shankar" is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Starring Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar, Bani J and Sayaji Shinde it promises to be a high-octane action film.

8. Bromance
- Release Date: August 3
- Synopsis: Directed by Arun D Jose, this family entertainer stars Sangeeth Prathap, Arjun Ashokan and Mathew Thomas. It promises to deliver a rollercoaster of emotions.

Raghuthatha

 9. Raghuthatha
- Release Date: August 15
- Synopsis: Keerthy Suresh leads this comedy-drama directed by S Kumar. The film follows a young girl navigating the conflicts between principle and patriarchy.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

 10. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram
- Release Date: August 29
- Synopsis: This Telugu action thriller marks Nani's 31st film and is directed by Vivek Athreya. The film stars Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah and Aditi Balan.

