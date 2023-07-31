After scoring a disaster with Liger, director Puri Jagannadh took a short break and is back with his next film. The director is currently busy with Double iSmart, which is a sequel to the blockbuster film iSmart Shankar, starring Ram Pothineni. The sequel has Ram Pothineni in the role of Shankar once again. The movie is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects, with Vishu Reddy as the CEO.

The shooting of Double iSmart began in Mumbai, and the team started with an action-packed sequence. Ram Pothineni underwent a stylish makeover for his role in the movie. The film is said to be a high-voltage action entertainer with Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli on board to work on the project.

It was announced that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is playing a full-length role in Double iSmart. His character in the film is named Big Bull. The first look poster of Sanjay Dutt's character was unveiled, showing him in an ultra-stylish avatar, wearing a suit with funky accessories, including earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. The poster portrays him smoking a cigar and facing numerous guns, indicating that he plays a powerful character in the film.

Fans and movie buffs are excited to see the combination of Ram and Sanjay Dutt in the movie, and this has raised expectations for Double iSmart. Sanjay Dutt expressed his enthusiasm for working with director Puri Jagannadh and Ram Pothineni in a tweet. The film is described as a sci-fi mass entertainer.

Double iSmart is being made on a high budget and is expected to be technically advanced. The movie is set to release on March 8, 2024, for Maha Shivaratri and will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed by the makers.