Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram is someone who is known for playing roles that are not mainstream but heroic. The actor, right since the beginning of his career, is always up to doing something different for and in cinema. Could be Anniyan or I, Saamy or Pithamagan...Vikram always sets a trend and a path for many other young actors out there.

Yesterday, on the occasion of the actor's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Thangalaan released a making video of the film. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film is set against the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields. This film is going to be one of the most special films for Vikram throughout his career. Here's why.

Raw and rustic avatar

Unlike the other films in which he is seen playing a handsome champ, Thangalaan features Vikram in a raw and rustic avatar and looks completely unrecognisable. He is sporting long hair in a few scenes and in a few more, he seems to be flaunting a bald head as well. He has been working on himself for this role for quite some time now and without a second thought, one can say that he got into the skin of the character called Thangalaan and nobody else could have played it better.

Keeping it real

Thangalaan is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Amidst curiosity among all fans, the makers have released some glimpses which are taking the internet by storm. Pa Ranjith is known for making films that are close to reality, and stories go deep into topics like caste, creed, financial status, government and a lot more. Thangalaan looks a lot different and it is quite sure that has panned something huge.

Star-studded pan-Indian film

Thangalaan is slated to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi and Bengali languages. Thangalaan features Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan in the female lead characters. Daniel Caltagirone, a Hollywood artist, has been roped in to play an important role in the film. The others in the star cast include Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, Preethi Karan, Muthukumar and many other prominent actors.

A. Kishore is handling the cinematography and GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music. Tamizh Prabha is the co-writer of this film and the art department is handled by S.S. Moorthy. R.K. Selva (Editing) and stunner Sam (Stunts) form part of this eclectic crew.

Eminent production house Studio Green - K.E. Gnanavel Raja in association with Pa. Ranjith's Neelam Productions and Pramod, Vamsi of UV creations at a whopping budget. The film is in the final stages of shooting.