Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt tied the knot for the second time, last year. The ace director managed to keep his marriage hidden for almost a year. Vikram is reported to have gotten married to Shwetambari Soni, sometime last year.

The duo kept their marriage hidden for a long time. Bhatt was also in a long relationship with Ameesha Patel and Sushmita Sen, during the early days of his career.

The secret wedding

A TOI report states that the two were madly in love with each other for a long time. It further says that the duo decided to keep their wedding hush-hush and got married in an extremely low key ceremony.

"You turned me inside out, And you showed me what life was about. Only you. The only one that stole my heart away, I wanna do all I can just to show you. Make you understand. Only you. The only one that stole my heart away Happy birthday me love. @shwetaambari.soni," he wrote on social media wishing his wife.

Varinder Chawla

Bhatt's turbulent past

In an old interview, Vikram Bhatt had revealed that he wanted to kill himself after his broken marriage. Blaming Sushmita, he further said that he regretted cheating on his wife, people only knew him as Sushmita's boyfriend.

"That was not because of Sushmita. That was because of what I had done to my life. I had gotten divorced, my film Ghulam was yet to be released, I was only Sushmita Sen's boyfriend, I was depressed, I missed my daughter like crazy. I had just made a mess of my life. I don't think any one relationship in my life had wrecked me. I think I am a collection of wrecks," Vikram told Hindustan Times.

However, Bhatt always maintained that he never wanted to get married to either Sushmita or Ameesha.