Kangana Ranaut has rubbed the leading names of Bollywood the wrong way with her critical comments about the film industry, nepotism, and other issues. Especially, her various allegations on the likes of Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, and Aditya Chopra since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput have not gone well with many.

This had left the audience wondering whether Kangana Ranaut would get offers to work after her remarks on the industry bigwigs. Well, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has now spoken about the issue stating that the actress would not be boycotted by Bollywood.

Bhatt Praises Kangana's Talent

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Vikram Bhatt has said that Kangana is a good actress and she has proved her talent with her performances. Talking about the possibility of working with the big banners and notably with Karan Johar, he claims, "Kangana can make her own films. I don't think Kangana has ever worked in a Yash Raj Films film. I guess she worked in a film with Karan Johar but now neither she will work with him nor will Karan work with her. However, she will get work and it's not like she will completely be boycotted."

Kangana Ranaut has been making strong allegations on the Bhatts. In fact, she had held Mahesh Bhatt responsible for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in June 2020.

"Only 2 things to take away from #RheaChakrobarty interview, first she said Movie mafia discredited and harassed him also planted organised smear campaigns which broke his mind,2nd she did not say that after that vultures like her and Mahesh Bhatt killed him again, [sic]" she tweeted.

When asked whether he would ever work with Kangana Ranaut, Vikram Bhatt indicated that there are less chances of their collaboration.

"If I work with her, then I have to give the clap during the shoot and work as a clapper boy," he said.