It was early this year that the news of Mahesh Bhatt – Mukesh Bhatt parting ways spread like wildfire. The duo had ruled the industry together for over four decades and the split was not expected. Vishesh Films was taken over by Mukesh Bhatt and his children - Sakshi and Vishesh. Vikram Bhatt had then confirmed the split but added that he had been asked to not divulge any further.

However, Vikram Bhatt has now broken his silence. Bhatt has spoken about what caused the two to part ways and the equation between them now. Vikram said that Mahesh Bhatt had bid adieu to direction however, had assured that when the time would come, he would don the hat. And with Sadak 2 he did just that. Vikram Bhatt added that Mahesh Bhatt has now taken on a much bigger role of showing way to aspiring talents and guiding them.

Varinder Chawla

"He is more a guru and a mentor to young aspiring talent. He is at a stage in life where he is not motivated by money, fame or adulation. So how can you continue to be a part of a company that obviously thrives on money, fame and adulation - like any other film company. He had no interest in making the rich people richer - so he quit so that he could help lost talent find their way," Vikram Bhatt told Pinkvilla.

On breaking his silence

Talking about what made him remain quiet for so long, Vikram Bhatt said that Mahesh Bhatt had asked him not to comment as he was above all this. Mahesh Bhatt also felt that he did not owe any explanation to anyone. However, "I did a lot of thinking and decided that I am going to not listen to him this time around and say my bit. And my bit is not caustic, believe me. My bit is more a lament on the state of affairs and a prayer that it does not remain this way," concluded Vikram.