Vikas Manaktala's eviction from Bigg Boss 16 has shocked all his fans and followers. The actor was steadily making a place for himself in the show. After his eviction, Vikas' wife, Guunjan has made some shocking claims about Shiv Thakre on social media. The star's wife has alleged that Shiv had hidden Vikas' clothes and was waiting for him to get evicted to wear them on the show.

Guunjan's tweets

Guunjan has also accused Shiv of using Vikas' shower gel, perfume and other items. "#ShivThakre .. return #VikkasManaktala clothes. How can you even wear his clothes? His perfumes, his pink shirt you took and wore which I sent him in the first week. I saw all of this in the live feed. He dint get any of his clothes and now you are wearing it. #shameful", she tweeted.

She went on to add, ""#shivthakre these clothes I sent in the first week, you knew these are his clothes, you were waiting for his eviction to wear them. #shame After hating him so much, you have the audacity to wear his clothes. Use his perfume and shower gel? #slowclaps #VikkasManaktala".

Guunjan clears the drama

Guunjan then went on to reveal that she had been in constant touch with the team about Vikas' clothes. But, they had maintained that all his clothes were sent inside. "I have been following up with the team regarding this. Despite of constant efforts, we were not able to trace the clothes, team clearly mentioned that they have sent it all inside in Vikkas's name. I saw this piece today in the telecast myself and hence I tweeted".

Now, how much truth is there to these claims, remains to be seen.