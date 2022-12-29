Ever since the news of one of the most loved reality TV shows Bigg Boss 16 getting an extension has surfaced online, the makers and housemates are leaving no stone unturned to engage the audiences. With each passing day, contestants bring up some or the other issue and enter into a massive argument leading to a war of words.

Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De shares a lip-lock

In the latest episode of the Salman Khan show, contestants Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De shared a lip-lock, leaving Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik in complete shock. Yes, you read it right! While the girls were having fun inside captain's room, they kissed each other on the lips and asked Shiv and Abdu to do the same. However, the two guys refused to do so and said that they would prefer getting kissed from a girl. In response, Abdu asked "Paagal hai kya" (Are you crazy?).

Following this, Soundarya started flirting with Shiv in a healthy way and gives a peck on his cheeks. This makes Abdu jealous but eventually she kisses him as well. This made the two boys extremely happy and amid this fun banter, they said that now they can sleep well.

Nimrit upset with Abdu Rozik?

For the unversed, recently Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De have been bonding with each other quite well. However, they had a fallout because of Archana Gautam. But it seems now the situation is better between the two contestants.

Meanwhile, Nimrit Ahluwalia seems to be quite upset with Abdu as he has been behaving rudely with her ever since he has come back to the show. In a conversation with Sumbul, Nimrit expressed her emotions and said that she understands that he has been told to stay away from her but he doesn't have to be rude. The actress also added that it was a genuine friendship from her side and she really cared and respected him. Following this, Sumbul can be seen consoling her to make hyer feel better.