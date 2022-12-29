Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam is known for her nasty comments and ugly fights. BB fans who have been watching the show since day one know this by now. Recently, Archana had a fight with Vikkas Manaktala over making tea in the kitchen.

When Vikkas was making tea, Archana comes to him and shouts, "Is ghar mein chai nahi banegi. Idhar rakkho apna chai (Tea will not be made in this house. Keep your tea here)."

Archana then pulls the utensil, which Vikkas was using for making tea, and flips it. This leads to the boiling water getting thrown almost on the contestants, including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and MC Stan, who were standing nearby. As they all jump back, a voice is also heard saying, "Pagal wagal hai kya (Are you mad)?"

Archana Gautam faces flak from BB fans

Archana continued screaming with a utensil near Vikkas' face and screamed, "Yeh raha mera bartan (This is my utensil). " Vikkas takes it from her and throws away the utensil saying, "Mere muh ke saamne mat la (Don't bring it near my face)."

Following this, Archana said, "Kutte ki tarah mat bhok (Don't bark like a dog)" to which Vikkas replied, "Aapne baap ko jaa ke bol aise (Go and tell this to you father)". This left Archana fuming and she said, "Baap pe mat jana (Don't comment on my father)". Eventually, the situation again went out of control and she told Vikkas, "Baap bhi nahi ban sakta tu toh (You can't even be a father)". This comes after Vikkas Manaktala had told Archana Gautam that his wife Guujan suffered a miscarriage.

Not only this, she also dragged Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife during a fight with the former. This agitated the actor and he wanted to quit the show. All these things have not gone down well with the BB audience and have slammed her for playing so dirty.

One user wrote on Twitter, "Archana needs to be disciplined very strictly this time, eviction would be the logical end. That was a whole new low against Vikas, which shouldn't be tolerated. And this is not the first time she's gone this low! Please do the right thing!" while another said, "After knowing about his wife's miscarriage and he asked her to pray for them, is the lowest one can go. I don't want this woman archana gautam on my tv screen."

Check out the tweets here:

After knowing about his wife's miscarriage and he asked her to pray for them, is the lowest one can go.

I don't want this woman archana gautam on my tv screen @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — manupens (@_manupens) December 28, 2022

@BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 Archana needs to be disciplined very strictly this time, eviction would be the logical end. That was a whole new low against Vikas, which shouldn't be tolerated. And this is not the first time she'sgone this low!

Please do the right thing! — NandhiniAK (@NandhiniAK1) December 29, 2022

omg whatt vikas shared with archna his wife had a miscarriage and she used that against him that he’ll never be a father. i have no words for her. Vikas and his wife we are with you. I am sorry you had to hear that. Biggboss evict Archana #BB16 #BiggBoss16 #ArchanaGautam #Vikas — Priyankit (@BollyWoodNewz19) December 28, 2022

@GuunjanVM My heart goes out to you #Archana is so evil that she can use a miscarriage to her advantage. She will not talk to her baap/bhai with "kutte ki tarah" logic.We all know his 'jaat' word was corrected and he quoted it proper.#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #VikasManaktala — AvadaKedavara (@AKedavara) December 29, 2022

Archana is doing shit day by day and soundarya is looking more negative with her while not making her understand her mistakes, wake up soundarya don't lost the plot after coming this much far in the show?#ArchanaGautam #SoundaryaSharma #BiggBoss16 — ???ℎ?♪ (@IshqqMohabbat) December 28, 2022

Archana needs to be thrown out, she is not atball entertaining now, she is become disrespectful of 2nd chance & disgusting ? Soundarya is looking negative by supporting her in very bad things #ArchanaGautam #VikkasManaktal #SoundaryaSharma #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/Te6TQTr4Rk — Anonymous Voice (@Anonymousawaaz) December 28, 2022

Archana ko nikalo bethamiz ladki h

Dil kala h jara vi pasand nhi h yeh ladki na he iske aawaj Khali bhewajh bhokhte rahte.h #ArchanaGautam — Lucky Shaikh (@Luckyshaikh456) December 28, 2022

According to reports, Archana Gautam has been nominated for the coming weeks as a punishment by host Salman Khan and if reports are to be believed, there are high chances of a double elimination that might see Tina Datta, Vikkas Manaktala or Sreejita De leaving the show.