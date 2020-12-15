Thalapathy Vijay's most awaited biggie Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set for a grand theatrical release on January 13, 2021, as a grand Pongal 2021 treat for fans. The film's censor reports are expected to be out on Wednesday. Meanwhile, even before the release of the film, Master has created several records and now fans are celebrating as it has all the potential to revive the film industry in the south.

Setting new records even before the release!

The film's producers had tweeted on Monday that Master is now the most Tweeted film of 2020, which is followed by Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab in the second place and Ajith's Valimai in the third. Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan's RRR, Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, Yash's KGF 2, and Rajinikanth's Darbar were in the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth places respectively!

The makers of Master had earlier confirmed that the film will only be released in theatres, and the theater business which is the worst-hit due to the coronavirus pandemic is heavily banking on this thriller to attract audiences back.

The film produced by XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studios has music by Anirudh and has the principal cast of Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Doss, and Andrea Jeremiah. The film's teaser which was out recently had also set a massive record by being the most viewed trailer with 25 million views in a span of 24 hours.

The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages for Pongal, while in the north, the dubbed version in Hindi will be released simultaneously. Later, it will be released worldwide on Netflix.