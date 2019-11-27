The crew of Vijay's upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64, will head to Karnataka from New Delhi to shoot the crucial portions of the movie. The makers sought the permission from the district administration in the first week of November and got approval to shoot the movie for close to 50 days.

The team has got permission to shoot in the old prison premises between 1 December to 18 January 2020. It has also taken permission to clean the premises between 21 January and 30 January.

The permission letter, which is doing rounds on social media site, states that the district administration has permitted the Thalapathy 64 team to shoot in and outside Shivamogga. However, the crew should ensure peace in the places where they shoot and should not create law and order issues.

A Historical Jail

The old jail was built during the British Raj in 1897. Spread over 46 acres, it was the place that jailed freedom fighters from in and around the region. After the Independence, it became the district prison till it was shifted to its present premises in Sogane, on the outskirts of the city.

The central buildings of the old prison will be preserved as monuments.

Thalapathy 64 Shooting:

The team will wrap up the shooting by the end of February. Once the Karnataka schedule is completed, it is expected to travel to Kerala to finish the last schedule of shooting.

The upcoming movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto. The film has Malavika Mohanan playing the role of Vijay's love interest.