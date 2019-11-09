Vijay's next movie with Lokesh Kanagaraj is getting bigger and better. After roping in a couple of interesting names, the makers roped in popular TV anchor Ramya Subramanian, who will be playing a pivotal role in the upcoming movie, which is presently being referred to as Thalapathy 64.

"Yes I am a part of the film. It is an important role and that's all I am allowed to say now. I have been shooting in Delhi for more than 20 days," she has confirmed the news to The Times of India.

Ramya Subramanian, a Big Fan of Vijay

According to her, the VJ-turned-actress is a fan of Thalapathy. "I have been a fangirl since forever. Being a fan, hosting his audio launches, and now, to be sharing screen space with him makes the circle complete. I am really thrilled to be a part of this film," she adds. Ramya will not be seen in a small character, but a full-fledged role.

The popular TV personality thinks she is lucky to be working with some of the big names from film industry. Ramya Subramanian also had positive words about Lokesh Kanagaraj's earlier films.

Words of Appreciation

"I've seen Lokesh's Maanagaram and Kaithi. I was completely blown away by his craft. He's a talented young filmmaker and I am glad that I got a full-fledged role in this film," the 33-year old claims.

Malavika Mohanan Joins Second Schedule

Currently, the shooting of the Vijay-starrer is in progress in New Delhi. The film's heroine Malavika Mohanan had joined the shoot recently. "Hello Delhi! Back at shoot and starting my second schedule for #thalapathy64 today! Need all of your love [sic]," she tweeted a few days ago.

Thalapathy 64 has Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role. Andrea Jeremiah and Antony Varghese have been signed to play important characters in Xavier Britto-produced film. The film has Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography, Anirudh Ravichander's music and Philomin Raj's editing.