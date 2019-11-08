They say slow and steady wins the race. These words have come true at least in case of Karthi's Diwali release Kaithi. The Tamil movie, despite being completely overshadowed by other film Vijay's Bigil, managed to overcome the odds and has crossed the winning mark in Chennai.

Opening Struggle

Kaithi had struggled to get decent number of shows for its release on 25 October, but the positive word-of-mouth has made wonders for the Karthi-starrer. As a result, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has made an above-average collection in Chennai, while performing well in the B and C centres.

On the release day, Kaithi had collected Rs 32 lakh, which was no match to Vijay's Bigil that minted Rs 1.79 crore in Chennai. The movie did not witness a drop in its collection on its second day as it raked in Rs 37 lakh.

First Week

The Karthi's film registered its highest occupancy in the next two days as it collected Rs 38 lakh, each on both the days to take its four-day total to Rs 1.45 crore. In the next three days, the business witnessed a usual drop as it could fetch only Rs 69 lakh to end its first-week collection at Rs 2.14 crore.

In its second weekend, the footfalls saw an increase and earned Rs 1.04 crore in three days. The 10-day total collection of the flick stood at Rs 3.18 crore.

Post second weekend, once again, the business has dropped and has taken its 14-day total collection to Rs 3.78. Here is the day-wise collection of Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film in the capital city of Tamil Nadu: