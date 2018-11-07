If Vijay's Mersal had rubbed BJP the wrong way last year, his latest flick Sarkar has irked the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. A minister from the government has asked for the removal of a particular scene from the Tamil flick.

"#BREAKING: TN Minister #KadamburRaju says the #Sarkar scenes showing people throwing the TN Govt Free appliances into fire should be removed voluntarily from the movie If not, the Govt will take necessary steps to remove Also, he says some other scenes are politically motivated," Ramesh Bala, an entertainment industry tracker, tweeted.

There are ample references to politicians in Sarkar, which also takes potshots at many celebrities. Indeed, the characters in the AR Murugadoss-directorial were created keeping the ruling party leaders in mind.

Last year, the BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu had raised objections over several dialogues on Digital India and Goods and Service Tax (GST) in Mersal. The Tamil Nadu BJP leaders had sought a ban on the movie which had created a big controversy.

The controversy came as a boon to Mersal as it went on to make a record business.

On the other hand, Sarkar has opened to average to positive reviews from the critics and audience. The lack of freshness in the storyline has not gone well with a section of the audience. Nonetheless, the Vijay-starrer has got an earth-shattering opening at the worldwide box office.

The movie, which has Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the female leads, is about revolves around an NRI corporate who comes to India to cast his vote, but gets a shock upon realsing that someone has already cast his vote on his behalf. What follows next is his battle against the corrupt politician.