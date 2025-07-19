Actor-turned-politician Vijay is making significant strides in strengthening the organizational framework of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as the state Assembly elections approach. A key component of this strategy is the launch of a new membership application, designed to streamline the process of enrolling new members. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance TVK's grassroots presence and mobilize support across Tamil Nadu.

The upcoming strategy meeting, scheduled for Sunday at the party's headquarters in Panayur, is a crucial step in this direction. This meeting will serve as a precursor to TVK's second state conference, set to take place on August 25 in Madurai. The conference is expected to be a landmark event, with Vijay himself addressing the gathering. Party insiders suggest that the Madurai conference will outline TVK's political roadmap and serve as a platform to galvanize cadre strength across the state.

In preparation for the large-scale membership drive, TVK has developed a dedicated mobile application. This app is poised to be a vital tool in the party's grassroots expansion strategy. During the upcoming meeting, Vijay will provide district secretaries with a comprehensive presentation on how to effectively utilize the app to reach out to new supporters and ensure data-driven enrollment. Training sessions will be conducted to familiarize district functionaries with the application's features and reporting mechanisms.

Strategic Use of Technology in Politics

The membership drive is expected to significantly bolster TVK's existing cadre base and strengthen its presence across all districts. The app will also serve as a centralized platform for collecting volunteer information, enabling efficient communication and coordination at various levels of the organization. The performance of each district in the membership drive will be closely monitored, with key performance indicators established to track progress.

Apart from the technical briefing, the Panayur meeting will also focus on the logistics and planning of the upcoming Madurai state conference. Topics on the agenda include the formation of organizing committees, transport and accommodation arrangements, stage design, and delegate coordination. The aim is to ensure that the event reflects the party's growing stature and preparedness for electoral challenges.

TVK has been steadily building its organizational base since its inception, and Vijay's personal involvement in strategy and execution has energized the cadre. With the membership app launch and the Madurai conference on the horizon, the party is looking to consolidate its structure and amplify its political messaging in the months ahead.