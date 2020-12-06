Actor-turned-politician Vijayashanthi has resigned from the primary membership of the Congress. Vijayashanthi will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, as per reports.

Vijayashanthi will also meet Home Minister Amit Shah after joining the BJP in New Delhi on Monday. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has left for Delhi from Hyderabad.

More about Vijayashanthi:

Vijayashanthi had joined the Congress in 2014.

During Telangana separate statehood movement, she closely associated with TRS chief KCR.

She became an MP from Medak after she contested on a TRS ticket and represented the constituency between 2009-2014.

She parted her way from TRS and joined Congress in 2014.

Previously, actor-turned-politician Khusbu Sundar quit Congress and joined the BJP hours after she resigned from the primary membership of Congress, alleging "suppression". She had joined the Congress in 2014.