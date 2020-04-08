The first song from Master titled 'Oru Kutti Kathai' has crossed all the language barriers as it has become a hit track not just among the Tamil cine-goers, but also among the audience in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

Total Hits

The track was unveiled on 14 February earlier this year. This was the first number to hit the internet and became a chartbuster track. It has amassed 45 million (4.5 crore) views. It has got 1.6 million likes, while garnering 1.08 lakh dislikes on YouTube by the time this story went for publishing.

Thought-Provoking Song

The thought-provoking song is penned by Thalapathy himself along with the music director, Anirudh Ravichander. Arunraja Kamaraja has penned the lyrics for the track, which has garnered 93,000 comments, so far, on YouTube.

With simple beats, effective lines and Vijay's magical voice, the number has managed to strike the chord with the mass as well as class audience. It is a simple life lessons given to the audience with an intention of asking them to be happy in their lives come what may.

The album comprises of seven songs.'Vaathi Coming' and 'Oru Kutti Kathai' numbers have garnered fantastic response form the cine-goers.

Master Release

Master was supposed to be released on 9 April. Unfortunately, the Tamil film has been indefinetly postponed due to the country-wide lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak. As per the latest reports, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial will hit the screens in May or June.

It is a crime thriller in which Vijay plays the role of a professor. The film has Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead, while Vijay Sethupathi will be enacting the role of villain. Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Ramya Subramanian, Dheena and others are in the cast.