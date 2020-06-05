A making video of Kollywood superstar Vijay's upcoming Tamil movie Master video has been allegedly leaked online. The clip featuring Thalapathy shooting a bike racing stunt has gone viral on social media.

The film unit of Master, which had a traditional pooja ceremony on 3 October 2019, reportedly completed its shooting on 29 February 2020. The producers of the movie had planned to release it in the cinema halls in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages on April 9. But the novel Coronavirus pandemic has delayed the film. Now, the makers have planned to release it during this Diwali.

It was rumoured that Vijay would release the teaser of Master a Ugadi treat for his fans on March 25, but it was pushed due to Janta curfew. The makers have kept all the promos of the movie under wraps. While the Thalapathy fans eagerly wait to watch, a making video from the movie has silently made its way on to the internet June 4.

It is not clear who leaked the making video of Master, but a fan named Priya tweeted the clip and shared her excitement on it. She captioned the footage with, "Master Climax fight scene leaked VJS Anna marana masss As usual visay dummy pieceu #Valimai #MasterLeaked #master."

In the video, Vijay is seen rolling his bike bent on a troll, while a person assists him in performing the scene without much difficulty. Many fans of the Tamil superstar are impressed with clip, which has raised their curiosity and expectations about the movie. The fans are happily making the video and its screenshots viral on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media channel.

To the fans' shock, the team vehemently denied that the video has nothing to do Master and it is from some other movie. The rumour started because the guy on the video looked similar to Vijay. Such confusions have happened even in the past when Vijay Deverakonda's stunt video from Geetha Govindam was misquoted as Vijay's Sarkar shooting spot video by a few media groups, reportedly movie portal Galatta.

Master is an action-thriller film, which has been written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Actor Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan are playing the lead role in the movie, while its ensemble cast features Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Ramya Subramanian in the supporting roles.