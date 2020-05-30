The COVID-19 aka Coronavirus has triggered a global financial crisis. Apart from mass unemployment, there is a collapse in supply chains and many companies are facing bankruptcy. With the lockdown is yet to be lifted completely, the economic situation is expected to not change much.

Film industry, like other industries, has been worst hit during the lockdown. With people struggling to earn their two square meals, the business is staring at a tough times in the post-Covid-19 scenario. There are already discusions going on over reducing the cost in film making. Under such situation, the reports of Vijay planning to do a historical movie with Sasikumar have raised eyebrows.

Sasikumar's Confession Raises Eyebrows

According to a website, Sasikumar, during a social media interaction, had recently opened up on his plans to work with Vijay. The actor-filmmaker has claimed that he is not interested to work in historical movies, but always wanted to make such films.

The-year old had earlier narrated a historical story to Vijay and the actor was impressed with it. But the project did not take off for some reasons and budget issue was one among them. Sasikumar reportedly revealed that he would collaborate finally with Thalapathy for a historical film.

Historical movies require much higher budget than normal movies. It consumes a lot of time and investment. This obviously makes one wonder whether it is a good idea to work on such massive projects when the economy is in a bad shape across the globe.

However, industry insiders say that Vijay is committed to a few filmmakers which will keep him busy for the next two years. So, the situation might return to normalcy when his historical project with Sasikumar might take off.