SA Chandrasekhar has once again hinted at the possible entry of his son and actor Vijay to politics. The veteran actor-filmmaker indirectly expressed his desire to see his son taking a plunge into it at Ungal Naan, a musical event organised by the Ulaganayagan to celebrate 60 years of his journey in film industry. [Crawl down for photos]

In the event, which had the participation of many big wigs, SA Chandrasekhar urged Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to enter politics and fight together instead of fighting against each other, but stated that they should eventually pave way for youngsters to take their place. Vijay Sethupathi's Speech at Ungal Naan

"You should establish your party, come to power, weed out corruption and then when you feel like you've had your fill, make way for your brothers," The News Minute quotes SA Chandrasekhar as saying. Vijay did not attend Ungal Naan as the actor is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64, in New Delhi.

Vijay reportedly sent his father to represent him. It has to be noted that Thalapathy, who is basking in the success of his recent-release Bigil, sent a congratulatory message to Kamal Haasan.

SA Chandrasekhar, on many occasions, had revealed that he want his son to enter politics some day. However, he has not specifically told when Vijay would enter politics. After Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth put their hat in the political rings, the veteran filmmaker had said that the stars should unite instead of fighting with two different parties.

"They should let go their egos and put a united fight to win 200 seats. If they contest separately, they will end up winning a few seats as their only fan base will vote for them," he opined. When he asked about the possibility of Vijay entering politics, Chandrasekhar said that he had once wanted his son to enter politics, but had a second thought now on looking at the current trend.

"Now, since his seniors have entered politics, I wonder people might think whether these film personalities have no other job," he said.