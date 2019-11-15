The collection of Vijay-starrer Bigil has slowed down in its third week in Chennai. The release of new movies like Vijay Sethupathi's Sangathamizhan and Vishal Krishna's Action are expected to impact its business further as the Atlee Kumar-directorial enters its third weekend in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

3-Week Free Run Ends

Bigil virtually had a free run in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu for three weeks since Diwali. No big movies saw the light of the day which helped the Vijay-starrer to retain majority of its big screens. As a result, the sports drama managed to do an impressive collection in the capital city of the state.

In three weeks, Bigil has raked in a little over Rs 13 crore in Chennai. The trade trackers were expecting the movie to shatter the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, but the current trend indicates that it is unlikely to beat the record.

Eyeing Mersal Record

The industry insiders are expecting Bigil to surpass the collection of Vijay's earlier movie Mersal which had raked in Rs 14.76 crore in its lifetime. It has to be seen whether Atlee's film beats the record of Sarkar, which earned around Rs 16 crore in its lifetime in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The release of Action and Sangathamizhan will not help Bigil to shatter the Baahubali 2 record, predicts trade trackers.

Here are the top five grossing Tamil movies in Chennai:

Kabali: Rs 24 crore

2.0: Rs 23 crore

Baahubali: Rs 18 crore

Sarkar: 15.50 crore

Mersal: Rs 14.76 crore

The above list gives an interesting insight to the star power of Kollywood actor in pulling the audience to theatres. After Rajinikanth, it is clearly Vijay whose movies have been performing well in Chennai.