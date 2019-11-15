Sundar C and Vishal have collaborated for the fourth time for Action after Madha Gaja Raja, (unreleased), Aambala and Kathi Sandai. This flick is much bigger in terms of budget, as the movie is majorly shot outside the country.

The movie has Tamannaah Bhatia, who had earlier worked with Vishal in Kathi Sandai, playing the female lead. Apart from her, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Akanksha Puri and Chaya Singh are the other heroines who will be seen in key roles.

In the supporting cast, Ramki, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anandraj, Sayaji Shinde and others are part of the cast. The film has Hiphop Tamizha's music, Dudley's cinematography and NB Srikanth's editing.

The movie has been shot in the foreign countries like Azerbaijan, Cappadocia, Krabi Islands and Istanbul, apart from filing key portions in Chennai, Dehradun and Rishikesh.

Story:

The movie revolves about Colonel Subhash (Vishal) of the Indian Army. The story revolves around his undercover operations along with his colleague played by Tamannaah Bhatia. Akanksha Puri will be seen as a ruthless assassin, while Aishwarya Lexmi enacts the character of Subhash's wife.

Hype:

The movie has managed to create good buzz around it. In fact, it is the biggest movie to be out after Diwali releases like Vijay's Bigil and Karthi's Kaithi. The audience are curiously looking forward for its release. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Check it out in the audience's words below: