Vijay Sethupathi was one of the popular current generation actors who attended the Kamal Haasan's Ungal Naan, a musical event by Ilaiyaraaja to celebrate the 60 years of Ulaganayagan in film industry. The event was graced by who's who of Kollywood that includes Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. [Craw down for photos and videos]

Every celebrity, who attended the event Ungal Naan, spoke about Kamal Haasan and how he is the pride of Tamil film industry. Among all the celebrities, Vijay Sethupathi's comments have drawn the attention of his fans as he gave an interesting update about getting offer to work with the Ulaganayagan in Indian 2.

According to Vijay Sethupathi, he was approached to play a role in Indian, but he could not accept the offer for some reasons. However, he requests Kamal Haasan to give me one more opportunity to work with him.

Vijay Sethupathi Backs MNM

The Makkal Selvan also requested Kamal Haasan's co-stars to share their experience of working with him as it helps the current generation of actors. Vijay Sethupathi also extended his support for Kamal Haasan's political party Makkal Needhi Maiam and believes in his ideology.

Was Vijay Sethupathi the first choice to play the baddie in Indian 2?

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the busiest actors in South India. He is getting offers from all the leading film industries of India. Notably, he is now sharing screen space with Vijay in his 64 movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and teaming up with Aamir Khan in a film. Possibly, the actor might have faced date issues to accept Indian 2.

However, it is now believed that Vijay Sethupathi might have received the offer to play the role of a villain which was earlier offered to Ajay Devgn, who too turned down the film over date issues.

Indian 2 also has Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.