Anubhav Sinha has hit a massive punch with IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack which also marks his OTT debut. From Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Manoj Pahwa, Arvind Swamy, Vijay Varma to Kumud Mishra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya; the Netflix series boasts of an incredible cast. The series is based on the real life hijacking of an Air India flight back in 1999.

Anubhav Sinha's series is an adaptation of the book Flight Into Fear by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury. As soon as it dropped on OTT giant Netflix, reviews started pouring in. Let's take a look at what social media has to say about the series.

"A series based on true story with real footages attached in this series, highly engaging in initial few episodes and entertaining screenplay, neat performances from everyone !! Last two episodes bit slow but neverthless its a decent watch, a binge watch worthy with total 6 episodes of limited series. Overall a decent watch series !!" wrote a user.

"What a brilliant series #IC814TheKandaharHijack is, OMG! A stellar cast, slow burn thrill and phenomenal performance from everyone. Mind blown by #ArvindSwami. Binged all six episodes and can't sleep now. @MrVijayVarma eternally in love with you. A must watch," another user commented.

"No one tells stories like @anubhavsinha sir. Take a bow for #IC814TheKandaharHijack, sir. A difficult event told with such nuance, beautifully hard-hitting without any drama or pomp. The cast, the phenomenal framing, the shots, the acting, everything is top notch. Its a must watch," read a comment.

"#IC814TheKandaharHijack is brilliant long-form storytelling. Anubhav Sinha puts together a taut and gripping saga of a pivotal moment in our nation's history. Stellar casting. It's a visual treat to see Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur in one frame. Vijay Varma is outstanding," another comment read.

"This should have come as a movie in theatres," wrote a fan on Vijay Varma's social media page. "Whatt a seriess mann!! loved your performance more than ever before," another person commented. "This is the best cast i have ever seen in my entire life, legendary. Completed in one go yesterday itself, one cannot leave it in between," read one more of the comments.