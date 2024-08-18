If you have seen the film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Taapsee Pannu you must be aware of the terms consent before doing anything and what 'no means no' holds. This is exactly what director Anubhav Sinha did at an event.

During a press meet, Anubhav Sinha along with Dia Mirza and Vijay Varma were seen interacting with the press and crowd. The meet was a promotional event for their latest series IC 184: The Kandahar Hijack.

A video from the event has gone viral wherein the director Anubhav Sinha sought permission from Dia Mirza before placing his hand on her shoulder. As Anubhav Sinha asked Dia, Vijay Verma, who was seen posing for the media, looked at them and started laughing.

'Why does he have to touch her? Fans ask

The video has garnered mixed response as some of them were of the view that, what was the need for Anubhav to place his hands on Dia's shoulders.

Some pointed out that Vijay Varma shouldn't have laughed at Anubhav's gesture.

A user wrote, "Should be proud of such gentleman. After all, we are Indians. Proud Indians."

Another mentioned, "Look guys this is what consent is... aur Jin logo ko ye gesture funny."

The third one said, "Why does he have to touch her though? The other man is the true gentleman in my eyes! He kept his hands to himself and looked very respectful. Why is nobody talking about him?"

The fourth one mentioned, "The other guy found it funny... shows he didn't think permission was a big deal."

Dia Mirza and Anubhav Sinha are good friends and have worked together on projects like Cash, Dus, Bheed, and Thappad.

About IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

The series stars Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Anupam Tripathi, Kumud Mishra, and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is slated to stream on Netflix on August 29 on Netflix.