'Disheartening to see our hard work being exploited' : Asit Modi hails Delhi High Court decision banning TMKOC content for commercial gains

One of the most popular sitcoms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah clocked 16 years. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's first episode of the sitcom aired in 2008.

The show has been running successfully for over two decades. Ever since the inception of the show, two of the most loved characters of the show Jethalal essayed by Dilip Joshi and Daya Ben (Disha Vakani) gained popularity, and ever since Disha's exit from the show, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see her again. With immense popularity comes copyright, a lot of fan pages, and budding actors impersonating the characters for years. This hasn't gone down well with the makers and they have decided to take strict action against them.

What has the court ordered?

Recently, the Delhi High Court issued a John Doe order to safeguard the intellectual property rights of the iconic show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Neela Film Productions Private Limited, the show's producer, successfully argued that the title, format, characters, characterisations, mannerisms, dialogues, and other unique elements of the show are protected under intellectual property law.

The Court's decision comes after Neela Film Productions claimed infringement of their rights on various online platforms. The plaintiff identified numerous social media accounts, websites, and YouTube channels that have been illegally using the show's characters, producing animations, Al-generated images, deepfakes, and even pornographic content featuring the beloved characters. Additionally, certain platforms were found to be selling unauthorised merchandise under the guise of the show.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, stated that Neela Film Productions had established a prima facie case for the injunction. The Court's order not only restrains known infringers but also extends to John Doe (unknown) defendants who are involved in the illegal activities mentioned.

'Disheartening to see our hard work being exploited' : Asit Modi hails Delhi High Court decision banning TMKOC content for commercial gains

Asit Kumar Modi, producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, expressed his relief at the Court's decision, stating, "This show has been a labour of love for everyone involved, and it's disheartening to see our hard work being exploited in such a manner. We are grateful to the Delhi High Court for recognising the importance of protecting our intellectual property. This order sends a strong message that such infringements will not be tolerated. As the creator of this show, I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the impact it can have on people's lives. This order not only protects our creative efforts but also boosts the morale of everyone involved in the making of the show. It reassures us that our creativity will be respected and safeguarded, allowing us to continue bringing joy to our audience without fear of exploitation."

Asit Modi further added, "We've put in significant effort to expand the TMKOC IP into animation, gaming, and merchandise. This Delhi High Court ruling safeguards our rights, bolstering our confidence to push our creative boundaries even further."

Anand & Naik Law Firm represented Neela Film Productions in this matter. Advocate Madhu Gadodia, Managing Partner, Anand & Naik Law Firm commented, "This order is a significant victory for content creators. The Court has upheld the sanctity of intellectual property rights, and this serves as a precedent for future cases of digital infringement."

About Neela Film Productions

Neela Film Productions is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi who is the creative force behind a wide array of fiction and non-fiction shows for Sony SET, Sony SAB, Colors, and Star Plus. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah has been running successfully for 16 years. Over 4,000 episodes have been aired.